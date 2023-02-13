ID Released For Boy Who Died After Falling Through Ice In Hudson Valley

Authorities have released the identity of a 17-year-old boy who died after falling through the ice at a state park.

Dutchess County resident Noah Thompson, of Amenia, was found about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, after police responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.

Thompson and another teen had walked 20 to 30 feet out onto the ice when it broke, sending both into the water, according to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The other teen was able to get out of the water and call 911, however, Thompson was unable to get out, Watterson said.

Upon the arrival of the dive team and rescue personnel from numerous agencies, Thompson was recovered and transported to Sharon Hospital in Litchfield County, Connecticut, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following his death, Kate Seabury, a family friend, organized a GoFundMe to help his family cover funeral expenses.

The fund has raised more than $40,000.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

