Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Missing 20-Year-Old From Area Found Dead
Obituaries

Hudson Valley Woman Who Sang At MLB Games, 9/11 Responder, Dies At 61

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Marie Menna-Doescher
Marie Menna-Doescher Photo Credit: Westchester Funeral Home

A Westchester woman who was known for her work at Ground Zero with the Red Cross and for singing the National Anthem at Major League Baseball games has died.

Marie Menna-Doescher, age 61, of Eastchester, died on Tuesday, May 17, after earlier surviving a 9/11 linked cancer relating to her volunteer work for the Red Cross at Ground Zero, according to her obituary.

In 1965 the family moved to Eastchester. Her schooling began uneventfully enough, but after singing a solo in a musical performance at Eastchester High School, she blossomed as a natural singing talent, pursuing her singing career for more than 35 years, the obituary said.

Highlights of her career are singing the national anthem, on multiple occasions over several years for the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. Participating in the legendary Apollo Theater Amateur Night Talent Show, finishing runner-up. Although she was runner-up, she actually won more money thrown from the audience to the stage specifically for her, than the first place finisher earned from The Apollo in prize money.

She was also a contestant on Nashville’s “You Can Be a Star." She performed with Deborah Harry of Blondie, Gregory Abbott, and Davy Jones of The Monkees and sang “I’ve Got a Crush On You” to guitar legend Les Paul during his tenure at The Iridium nightclub in Manhattan, the obituary said.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Doescher, her brother John Menna, nephew Joseph Menna, nieces Tara Foissett and Francesca Demers, Sabrina, Margaret, and Noreen Malec, as well as Fiona Rose Hammond. Sister-in-law Cinda Malec and her Husband Greg. In addition to sister-in-law Michelle Blair.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Gloria Menna, her grandparents Joe and Josephine Menna, and sister-in-law Dale Menna.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 23 at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, at Immaculate Conception Church, Tuckahoe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.