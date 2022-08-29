Hudson Valley Woman Praised As 'Hard-Working' Registered Nurse Dies At Age 42

A Hudson Valley woman who died at the age of 42 is being remembered as a hard-working registered nurse.

Dutchess County resident Jennifer Lynn Pinto, of Wappingers Falls, died at her home on Friday, Aug. 26, according to her obituary.

She was born in Mount Kisco and graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Falls.

She also graduated with a degree in nursing from Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, her obituary said.

"She worked as registered nurse at Wingate at Ulster in Highland," her obituary reads. "She was a hard worker and enjoyed reading."

Pinto is survived by her mother, Peggy Schink and her husband, Stephan; her father, Jose Pinto; her son, Ryan Norwood; her brothers, Peter Pinto and his wife, Hope; and Nicholas Pinto and his wife, Danielle; her niece and nephews, Luke and Eve, who was her goddaughter, and Miles.

A visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls.

A service and time of remembrance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. that day at the funeral home.

