Hudson Valley Woman Dies Unexpectedly At Age 29 After Moving In With Partner

Family and friends are remembering the life of a 29-year-old Northern Westchester woman who died unexpectedly.

Mount Kisco resident Olivia Ryan MacDougall died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to her obituary.

MacDougall was known for her love of her partner, Mark Sottile, who she had just moved into a new home with, her obituary said.

The pair had met at SUNY Plattsburgh and had been planning a life together, also adopting guinea pigs to join their family, according to her obituary.

MacDougall also had a passion for helping people who were struggling, and was pursuing a career as a social worker, her obituary said

"While her family and friends were shocked by her death, they are thankful for her life," her obituary read.

MacDougall is survived by Sottile; her aunt and uncle and guardians, Doreen and Billy McVey; her cousin and "brother," James McVey; her uncles Jack and Matt Martin; her aunt Patti Martin; and many more family members and friends.

A service for MacDougall will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mahopac at Joseph Smith Funeral Home at 692 US-6.

