Hudson Valley Native, One Of America's Top Golf Writers, Dies At 66

Native New Yorker Tim Rosaforte, one of the most prominent and popular golf writers in the country, died at the age of 66 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born in Northern Westchester, in Mount Kisco, and graduated from Brewster High School in Putnam County.

Rosaforte was the first journalist to be awarded an honorary membership by the PGA of America in 2020 during a career that spanned more than four decades in various media including newspapers, magazines, books, and television.

During his career, Rosaforte covered nearly 150 major championships and 17 Ryder Cups while earning a reputation as one of the nation’s top golf reporters.

“Tim’s special commitment to serving his readers and viewers inspired his legendary scoops, which could always be trusted,” PGA of America President Jim Richardson said in a statement. “While few golf reporters have broken more stories, Tim understood that a relationship was far more important than a moment.

“His wonderful grace, charm, and insight will be dearly missed by his many friends at the PGA of America and all across the game of golf.”

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh also mourned Rosaforte’s death, calling the PGA Honorary Member “a more than legendary reporter (and) consummate friend.”

“Living the mantra of ‘true to me, fair to you,’ he realized the importance of building relationships and earning respect,” Waugh said. “Tim treated everyone from the clubhouse waiter to the world’s top players as equals, gaining their trust for exclusive stories as golf’s favorite ‘Mr. Insider.’

“A person whose presence truly lit up the room, Tim Rosaforte was a special friend that we will miss tremendously both personally and as an Association and a game.”

Rosaforte was the son of a Putnam County sanitation owner in Brewster who attended the University of Bridgeport in Fairfield County, where he played as an undersized linebacker who was prominent on special teams. He also played football at Brewster High School.

“Tim was a good player who studied film, took angles, understood limitations, and played hard,” former Dallas Cowboys head coach Campo reportedly told longtime golf writer Jaime Diaz before Rosaforte won the 2014 PGA of America Lifetime Achievement Award. “He was one of those rare athletes who almost got all of it out of himself.”

Professional golfers were quick to share their condolences and thoughts about Rosaforte following the announcement of his death.

“Tim was one of the best at what he did," Phil Mickelson tweeted. "He lifted those up around him and shared insight into the game of golf from an interesting and positive point of view. He will be remembered by so many he came in contact with and we are all better for having known him.”

Rosaforte wrote for the Tampa Times, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Sports Illustrated, and Golf Digest over his career, while also taking on golf broadcast roles with USA Network and the NBC-Golf Channel.

“Many hearts, including Barbara's & mine, hurt today after the passing of our friend Tim Rosaforte,” golf legend Jack Nicklaus added.

“Tim had a wonderful ability to develop trust from so many, and because of that -- plus his work ethic -- if there was an important story to be told in golf, Tim usually reported it first.”

