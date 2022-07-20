Hudson Valley Man Who Ran Business With His Brother Dies At Age 53

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
A Hudson Valley resident who ran a collectible sports card sales company with his brother has died at the age of 53. Photo Credit: Pixabay/bernswaelz

A Hudson Valley man who ran a collectible sports card sales company with his brother has died at the age of 53.

Dutchess County resident Ronald Louis Vece Jr. of Poughquag, died at his home on Wednesday, July 13, according to his obituary.

Vece was born in Yonkers and graduated from Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, where he played soccer, his obituary said.

He also belonged to the Hudson Valley Umpire's Association.

Vece went on to receive a degree in business administration from Marist College.

According to his obituary, Vece was a partner and manager of Brothers Cards with his brother Anthony.

He is survived by his mother, his brother, his son, Christian, his daughter, Olivia, and his Aunt Phyllis Alfano, his obituary said.

A service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Community Mausoleum Chapel at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.

His family asked that donations be made in Vece's memory to the American Diabetes Association here in lieu of sending flowers.

