Hudson Valley Man Known As 'Hot Dog Guy' Dies At Age 80

For the past 18 years the "Hot Dog Guy," has stood on the side of a busy area roadway and waved to passing vehicles, bringing smiles to bypassers.

Sadly, those days have come to an end with the death of Dutchess County staple George Schwartz, the hot dog man's real name, on Friday, June 18 in Lagrangeville.

Schwartz, who was 80, always said he was a "regular guy" who sold hot dogs, his obituary said.

He worked on Route 55 until the end, only stopping when a short illness would not allow him to serve his customers any longer.

Schwartz, who has been selling hot dogs for years and years, was born in Romania and immigrated to the United States in 1950, and became an official citizen in 1961.

"The past 18 years out on Route 55 with his hotdog cart were his happiest," his obituary said.

Besides waving to vehicles and talking with customers, Schwartz enjoyed spending time with his family, taking the bus to the casinos, and going to flea markets.

He is survived by his four children, Roseann (Tim) Davison, Marc (Jennifer) Schwartz, Karen (Steven) Super, and Craig (Kristen) Schwartz, and 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter Stevye-Iris and his former wife Judy Schwartz.

Services have been held.

