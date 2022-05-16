Hudson Valley HS Student Who Died At 16 Remembered As Reliable, Hard Worker

A Westchester County high school student who died at the age of 16 is being remembered as a hard worker who was always willing to help those in need.

Zachary Markham Angus, of Scarsdale, died on Wednesday, May 11, according to his obituary.

Zachary was a sophomore at Edgemont Senior High School and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his obituary said.

He was also an employee at Jersey Mike's.

"Zack loved motorcycles and was an avid skier and Minnesota Vikings fan," his obituary reads. "He enjoyed being outdoors and with his friends, and was particularly fond of spending time in Idaho with his cousins and grandmother. Zack was known to be reliable, a hard worker, and always ready to help and serve those in need."

He is survived by his parents, S. Wade Angus and Heidi Harker, his brother, Luke, and his sisters, Alex and Haley.

A viewing is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scarsdale.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the church.

According to his obituary, memorial donations are encouraged in Zachary's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and/or The JED Foundation.

