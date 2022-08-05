Hudson Valley High School Student With Passion For Sports Dies At Age 16

A Hudson Valley high school student who loved sports, has died at the age of 16.

Sam Lown, age 16, a longtime Dutchess County resident from the town of Red Hook, died on Tuesday, July 26, following a courageous battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

Born on April 7, 2006, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Donald and Jennifer (Spencer) Lown.

Sam was a student at Red Hook Central School and had a "great passion" for many different sports including football, lacrosse, and basketball.

He played and enjoyed them all starting with​ ​flag football, then Pop Warner football, Northern Dutchess lacrosse, and many CYO basketball teams, his obituary said.

​The New York Giants and LaMelo Ball, currently on the Charlotte ​Hornets,​ were among his favorites.

​Besides sports, Sam​ enjoyed hanging out with his friends, biking and walking around town, and spending time with family, his obituary said.

He especially ​enjoyed going camping every July.​ ​

Sam also had a love for graffiti art. He started drawing when he was eight. Over the past few months, he became a "huge fan" of "Criminal ​Minds," and ​​"Shameless,"​ which he watched over and over.

"​Sam's strength, intellect, humor, and love for his family and friends kept his spirits up,​ and gave him such a strong will to stay on this earth as long as he could," his obituary said.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Summer Lown, and Jake Lown both of Red Hook; his maternal grandfather, James (Barbara) Spencer of Kingston, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and classmates and friends.

His brother, Dillon Denu; maternal grandmother, Jean Spencer-Coon; paternal grandparents, Lillie & Clarence Lown; aunt, Carol Cole; and his uncles, Jeffrey “ Yummy” Lown, and Frederick Lown predeceased him.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Chapel of the Holy Innocents- Bard College, Annandale.

Memorial donations may be made in Sam’s memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice-Foundation, 80 Washington Ave., Suite 204, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

