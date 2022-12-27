Hudson Valley Father Of 4, Owner Of Popular Pizzerias, Dies Suddenly At Age 52

The owner of several popular Westchester County pizzerias who could often be found enthusiastically cheering on his children at their little league games has died.

Eastchester resident Mike Provenzale died on Friday, Dec. 23 at the age of 52, according to his obituary.

Born in Toronto, Canada in 1970 before his family eventually settled in Eastchester, Provenzale graduated from Eastchester High School in 1988.

After graduating, Provenzale went on to begin several eateries across the county. After some hard work, he opened Scarsdale Pizza Station at 36 and then opened Pizza 238 in Millwood with his cousin Eugenio, his obituary said.

A lover of food and making people happy, Provenzale did not stop there and also opened The Pizza Shop in his hometown of Eastchester and had recently taken ownership of Villaggio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham, according to his obituary.

Through managing these restaurants, Provenzale became a well-known figure in the community.

"Mike Provenzale was larger than life and always giving to his family, friends and community," his obituary said.

His many successes were only possible with the help and support of his family, who he loved spending time with above all, according to his obituary.

Many of his happiest moments came from attending his children's little league games, as well as coaching for the Eastchester Little League.

"Mike coached for years in Eastchester Little League and was one of our biggest supporters. He would do anything for the kids," said Eastchester Little League President Michael Vecchione in a tweet about Provenzale.

In addition to helping the little league, Provenzale also had a love for playing golf, cards, and making food for his family, which includes his wife, Kristine, and their four children.

Provenzale is survived by Kristine; his four children, Sophia, Frankie, Michael, and Matteo; his brother Anthony; sister Laura; brother-in-law Sean; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A service for Provenzale will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westchester Funeral Home in Eastchester at 190 Main St.

A funeral mass will also be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Scarsdale located at 8 Carman Rd.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.