Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY See New Seven-Day Positive-Test Rate Decline; New Rundown Of Hudson Valley Cases
Obituaries

HS Senior James Farina, Accomplished Golfer In Hudson Valley, Dies At 17

Daily Voice
James Farina
James Farina Photo Credit: Clark Associates Funeral Home

James J. Farina IV, a standout golfer who also worked as a caddy in Northern Westchester, died on Sunday, Feb. 14 at age 17.

He was a senior at Somers High School, earned his first varsity letter in golf as an eighth-grader, and competed in Junior Tournaments in the Met PGA and Hurricane Golf Tour events in Florida.

He won both the Junior Club Championship and Parent/Child Championship at Mount Kisco Country Club several times.

In addition, he was a hardworking and popular caddy at both Mount Kisco and Alpine Country Clubs. 

"He was also very mechanically inclined," according to his obituary. "He loved building custom golf clubs and repairing electronics. 

"His greatest passion was his artwork. His anime drawings and sculptures amazed us not only for their quality and beauty but also his imagination."

James is survived by his parents, James and Eileen Farina; his sisters Grace and Claudia (Farina); his grandparents Peter and Celine (Von Esch); his aunts Melissa Farina, Kristina Von Esch and her husband Robert Mauriello, Kerry Von Esch, Erica and her husband John (Weathers); and cousins Jack, Madeline, and Bo (Concannon), Sophia and Rosalie (DeBlase), Robert, Matthew, and Luke (Mauriello).

James’ family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to  7 p.m. at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah.

There will be a private mass and burial. 

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being set up in his memory at Somers High School or donations can be made to St. Luke’s Food Pantry in Somers (slcsomers.org).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.