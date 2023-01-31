'Heartbroken': Financier's Family Issues Statement After His Death In NY At Age 46

The family of a successful and popular Connecticut investment banker who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar says they are "heartbroken and deeply saddened by the tragic loss."

Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York City Police.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Cheney's death a suicide.

Cheney, a married father of five, had recently filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years and had been arrested during a domestic incident earlier this month at their New Canaan home.

The family of the "devoted" father provided a statement to Daily Voice on Tuesday, Jan. 31, regarding their tragic loss:

"We are so grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our community," they wrote. "During this sensitive time of profound sorrow for our family, we appreciate your understanding of our desire for privacy.

"Dale was a loving father, husband, brother, and son. Most of all, Dale absolutely adored his children spending many happy hours mentoring, coaching, teaching, and playing with them."

According to his obituary, Cheney had a profound love of serving others which became one of his guiding principles.

"He loved life, especially with his family," his obituary said. "He was passionate about traveling, high adventure, boating, skiing, biking, wake surfing, and running. He looked forward to long morning runs with Lauren in Waveny Park and summer Saturdays boating with his family at Candlewood Lake."

"Most of all, Dale absolutely adored his children spending many happy hours mentoring, coaching, teaching, and playing with them," the obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Lauren; children, Elle, Abby, James, Jackson, and Luke; his parents, Darwin and Bonnie Cheney of South Jordan, Utah; his siblings Darin Lynn (Brenda) of Waxhaw, North Carolina; David Lance (Stacey) of Gilbert, Arizona; Allison Cheney Gibby (Ken) of Farr West, Utha; and Anamarie Jessee (Graham) of Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Memorial donations can be made in Cheney's honor to the ABC House of New Canaan.

