'He Was A Self-Starter': Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Hit-Run Crash Remembered As Hard Worker

A popular Westchester teen who was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver is being remembered as a self-started and hard worker.

Christopher Jack “CJ” Hackett, age 16, of Yonkers, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, after being struck while riding his scooter on McLean Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Born in White Plains, and raised in Yonkers, CJ was about to begin his junior year at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, said his obituary.

When it came to academics and good grades Christopher excelled, his obituary said.

He was a self-starter. When his homework was complete you could find him playing basketball, pulling wheelies on his bicycle, or hanging out with his sister Leilea and brother Harry, his obituary said.

His summers were spent with his dad in the Catskill mountains shooting skeet, sitting around campfires with his family, and riding his dirt bike.

CJ was a hard worker and spent summers as a waiter at Gavins Irish Country Inn in the Town of Durham in Greene County.

The Inn said on Facebook: "We are just so heartbroken… you were the best of the best both inside and out. Everyone loves you so much. We will try our best to keep going just like you always did."

He had a huge circle of friends, his closest being his Nan whom he called many times during the week, his obituary said.

"He will be remembered as a kind, loving and honest soul," his obituary said. "He was a loyal friend to those who knew him. He was the best kid any parent could ask for."

CJ is survived by his parents Christopher and Yvonne Hackett, and his siblings Leilea and Harry. His two grandmothers; Anne Hackett and Peggy Horan, and his many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

A celebration of Life will take place at the Pelham Funeral Home located at 64 Lincoln Avenue, Pelham on Thursday, August 11 from 2 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Barnabas Church located at 409 East 241st Street, in the Bronx on Friday, August 12 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Winston Cemetery, East Durham.

