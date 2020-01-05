Haverstraw Mom Who Worked At Montefiore Nyack Hospital Dies From COVID-19

A Rockland County single mother of a 6-year-old boy who worked in the pre-natal center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital has died of COVID-19, the first staff death from the virus.

Janissa Delacruz, 31, of Haverstraw, who died on Monday, April 6 worked as a clerical coordinator, was described on a GoFundMe page as being a loving mother to her son, a friend who would do anything for all, and served as the glue for her family.

She was also known for having a smile on her face, and for helping many with Spanish translations.

The hospital said losing Delacruz was like losing a family member.

"We are beyond heartbroken that a beloved member of the Montefiore Nyack Hospital family passed away," the hospital said in a statement. "There are no words that can adequately express our emotions for losing a vibrant and beloved member of our health care team."

Delacruz worked in the hospital’s off-campus Pre-Natal Center for over seven years.

"She will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know and work alongside her," the hospital said. "We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers."

Delacruz's son, Gianluis, will be raised by his grandmother, brother, and sister.

Funds raised on the GoFundMe page will be used to pay for her funeral and to start a college fund for her son.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.