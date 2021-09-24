Gabby Petito Visitation Open To Public

A memorial visitation for Gabby Petito, the Long Island native whose missing person search and then homicide captivated the nation, will be open to the public.

The visitation for the 22-year-old Petito will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, in Suffolk County at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home at 825 Main St. in Holbrook, according to the funeral home.

Petito's father, Joe Petito, tweeted on Friday, Sept. 24, the details of the visitation for "our sweet Gabby" and wrote: "Thanks to all for your support and love."

Petito's body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming. An autopsy ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The native of the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, the 2017 Bayport-Blue Point High School graduate was on a road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, age 23, when she went missing.

A massive manhunt is underway for Laundrie, who returned to his family's Sarasota County, Florida home in the City of North Port in Petito's van without her, and has been on the run for a week.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for allegedly illegally using a credit or debit card.

The FBI said on Friday, they were again searching a nature reserve in North Port for Laundrie, after his parents told officials that was where he said he was going for a hike on Friday, Sept. 17. He hasn't been seen since.

The FBI is asking the public for tips in their search for Laundrie and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

