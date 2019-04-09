Contact Us
Franklin "Mick" D. Clark, Jr., 75, Of Blauvelt, Worked As Carpenter, For CBS, On Wall Street

Franklin “Mick” D. Clark, Jr., 75, leaves behind his wife Nina, his 4-legged children and sisters Kath and Lynn to reside with God, who was always at his side.

Franklin worked for CBS and Halsey Stewart on Wall Street, but decided to lead a simpler life as a self-employed carpenter. A man of gentle spirit, who was generous with his time and talents, he will be greatly missed by all who really knew him.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd at Holy Trinity Monastery in the cemetery chapel at 1407 Robinson Road in Jordanville. Burial followed in the Monastery cemetery.

Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC at 134 River Street in Middleburgh is honored to be caring for Franklin and his family.

Please visit Coltrain Funeral Home to share online condolences with Mick’s family.

