Former School Board President From Hudson Valley Dies

A Northern Westchester woman passionate about volunteering for her community died on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Gail Wittkin Sasso of Croton-on-Hudson died at the age of 75, according to her obituary.

Raised on Long Island, in Roslyn Heights, Sasso was heavily involved in her village, serving as a past president of the Croton Harmon Board of Education and a member of the Croton on Hudson Water Control Commission, her obituary said.

Sasso also co-founded the local chapter of CCoHope INDIVISIBLE, a political group.

In addition to her volunteering, Sasso was also a graduate of New York University and also earned her master's degree in social work from Fordham University, and later earned her Ph.D. from Smith College in Massachusetts, according to her obituary.

Sasso then trained at the Westchester Centre for the Study of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy and became a private-practice psychotherapist. her obituary said.

Sasso is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; her two children, Karen and Nick (Elizabeth); and her three grandsons, Jack Stanley, Leo, and Sebastian Sasso.

Sasso's service and interment were privately held, her obituary said.

Donations in Sasso's memory can be sent to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation.

