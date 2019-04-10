Former Orangetown Supervisor Roger Pellegrini Dies

Former Orangetown Supervisor Roger Pellegrini, who served in the 1980s into the 1990s, died Tuesday, April 9, at his home in Sparkill.

Pellegrini, 70, who died peacefully in his sleep, served on the Orangetown Town Board in 1988 and 1989, and as town supervisor from January 1990 to December 1992.

A person of many interests and talents, Pellegrini's first career was as a professional photographer in New York City where he met Maureen Mooney, a young model, and actress who later became his wife, said his obituary.

He was a lifelong Sparkill resident and soon after they married he and Maureen bought and renovated the old Silkmill in Piermont, where they lived for many years and raised their two children, Georgia and Gordon.

As a young adult, he got his masters at Columbia Teaching College and briefly taught public school where is received a Dodge Fellowship award for excellence in teaching.

After serving in Orangetown, Pellegrini later worked as ambassador to the United Nations for AARP and was most recently an SRA real estate appraiser.

In his free time he developed his photographs in his darkroom and was a passionate gardener, with an extensive rhododendron and heirloom fruit tree collection, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife Maureen of 44 years, his daughter Georgia and her husband Judd Walker, and his son Gordon Pellegrini. He was predeceased by his father Bruno Pellegrini and his mother Frances Gray Pellegrini.

There will be a memorial service at Palisades Presbyterian Church in Palisades, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

