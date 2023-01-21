Former Business Owner, Councilman In Hudson Valley Town Dies

A former councilman of a town in Northern Westchester who owned several stores in the area has died.

Joseph Albanese, who lived in Chappaqua and raised his family there, died on Sunday, Jan. 8 at the age of 90, according to his obituary.

Born in Bay Shore, Long Island in 1932, Albanese graduated from Yale University in 1954 and was a track and field letterman. He also served in the Marine Corps from 1951 to 1959, and after graduating from Yale, spent two years in Yokosuka, Japan, and in the Korean War.

He married his wife, Jean Warren, in 1960 and moved to Chappaqua where they raised their three children, John Warren Albanese, Arden Bendl Albanese, and Dr. Caroline Anne Albanese Paul.

During the family's time in Chappaqua, Albanese was elected as a councilman in New Castle and served in the position for two years. He and his wife also co-owned two sporting goods stores in Chappaqua and Mount Kisco.

When not at work, Albanese enjoyed an active lifestyle and was passionate about hunting and competitive running. Throughout his life, he ran more than 50 marathons throughout the US and Bermuda, and his best time was 2 hours and 48 minutes, which he accomplished at the Boston Marathon in 1979.

Albanese and his wife eventually left Westchester County for Trent Woods, North Carolina in 2011, where he spent his years in retirement volunteering for the Craven County Sheriff's Office, teaching English as a second language to Burmese students at the Craven Literary Council, and participating in Marine Corps League activities.

He is survived by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, Madeleine, Jennifer, Mary, Alice, and Steven; his sister, Nancy; and numerous other family members.

A burial and celebration of life for Albanese have not yet been scheduled.

