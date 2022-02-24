Ex-Hudson Valley HS Athlete Who Played Three Sports In College Dies At 30

A former standout athlete in Westchester County has died at age 30.

Joshua Zumbado's funeral service was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Sinatra Memorial Home, Inc. in Yonkers, according to Sinatra Family of Funeral Homes.

A visitation is set to be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at the same location.

He was born in 1991.

Salesian High School, located in New Rochelle, shared a tribute to Zumbado on Facebook, saying Zumbado graduated with the class of 2009.

According to a statement in the post from his former soccer coach, Daniel Romero, Zumbado was recently married and the father of a 2-month-old girl.

"He was a student and athlete of mine, who kept in touch with me through college and even up to date," Romero said in the post on Wednesday, Feb. 23. "Josh was more than a captain on my soccer teams but a leader. A man of heart and courage. Always proud to be a Salesian and treated everyone as his own."

The College of Mount Saint Vincent also shared a tribute to Zumbado, who played three sports at the school.

"The CMSV Athletics community mourns the loss of Joshua Zumbado, former three sport athlete at the Mount," CMSV Athletics said in an Instagram post. "From 2010 until 2014, Josh played men’s soccer, men’s lacrosse and was a member of the wrestling team. Please keep Josh and his family in your prayers."

