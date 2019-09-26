Ex-Fire Chief From Area Dies of 9/11-Related Illness

The ex-chief of the Pine Bush Fire Department and a former New York City Fire Department firefighter, has died from 9/11 related injuries at the age of 65.

Richard “Ricky” John Tanagretta died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, surrounded by his family, said his obituary.

Tanagretta worked as an FDNY firefighter for 26 years. He was also an instructor for the New York State and Orange County Fire Academies, mentoring many generations of first responders.

He was a past chief of the Pine Bush Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a member for 27 years, touching the lives of many.

The Pine Bush Department said: "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness to announce the passing of Past Chief Richard Tanagretta due to 9/11 related illness. A man of great importance to our firehouse, our community, and most importantly to each individual who had the pleasure of knowing him."

When he wasn’t spending what little free time he had welding gadgets in his garage, he could be found riding down the road on his red Harley Davidson, with the wind blowing in his handlebar mustache.

Tanagretta is survived by his wife Doreen Tanagretta, and four children including sons Anthony (partner Anna Schwartz), Michael (partner Patty Padilla), daughters Lisa and wife Chelsea Tanagretta, Christina & husband Kevin Gilmour. As well as his four grandchildren; Mason, Aubrey, Julianna, and Alyssa. He is also survived by sisters Maryann and Carol. He was predeceased by his brother, John.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Road in Pine Bush.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Church of the Infant Saviour 22 Holland Ave., Pine Bush. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org ; the Ray Pfeifer Foundation www.theraypfeiferfoundation.org , or the Wounded Warrior Foundation www.woundedwarriorproject.org .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.