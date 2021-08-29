Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Obituaries

Ex-All-County Hudson Valley HS Football, Basketball Standout Dies

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
George Taranto
George Taranto Photo Credit: Beecher Funeral Home

George Taranto, a Connecticut resident and former high school sports standout in Westchester County, has died at the age of 77.

According to his obituary, Taranto, of Danbury, was a graduate of Ardsley High School and was all-county in football and basketball.

He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1965.

Taranto worked as a buyer for Bayer Aspirin in Tarrytown for more than 35 years. 

He also loved to hunt, fish and golf.

"George was family focused and a true family man – especially loved spending time with is his best friends, his grandchildren whom he adored," his obituary reads.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, his son, Chris, his daughter, Kerri, along with his grandchildren. 

A mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church in Brewster. 

The visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Taranto's memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Middlebury, Connecticut.

