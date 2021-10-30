Emmy Award-Winning TV Anchor From New York Dies At 53

A popular television personality from New York has died at the age of 53.

Jovita Moore was an anchor at WSB-TV, Channel 2, an ABC-affiliated station in Atlanta.

She had been diagnosed with incurable brain cancer after experiencing symptoms of disorientation and forgetfulness in April

Moore died Thursday night, Oct. 28 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Shelby and Joshua, stepdaughter Lauren, and her mother, Yvonne.

Moore's co-anchor, Justin Farmer, informed WSB viewers of the tragic news on Friday morning, Oct. 29. Moore had been a member of Channel 2''s Action News team since 1998 and went on to earn several Emmy awards.

"Her awards and accolades are endless," WSB-TV said in a tribute to Moore posted on its website, "but for those of us here at Channel 2, her heart and her spirit are what our newsroom was built around. Please join us in saying a prayer for her beautiful children and her mother."

A New York City native, Moore started her journalistic career with an internship at The New York Times after earning a Master’s of Science Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in Manhattan.

She had obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bennington College in Vermont.

