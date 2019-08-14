Contact Us
Obituaries

David Segrue, Popular Teacher In North Rockland, Dies At 50

Donna Christopher
David Segrue
David Segrue Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

David Segrue, of White Plains, a popular teacher in Rockland, died Saturday, Aug. 3, at age 50.

He was a special education teacher and resource consultant for the North Rockland School District for 25 years.

He was born on June 4, 1969, in Flushing, New York, to Carolyn (nee Lipton) and Daniel Segrue.

He loved the theater, art, music, high-end shopping, the beach, dinner with friends and family, traveling, and laughing. He was also a voracious reader, says the obituary.

Segrue is survived by his mother, Carolyn, his sister, Lori Segrue-Martin, and his niece, Kylie Martin. He is predeceased by his father, Daniel.

Segrue was a son, brother, uncle, friend, and teacher. He loved life and shared his gift of light, hope, and joy with everyone.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Recanati/Miller Transplantation Institute at The Mt. Sinai Hospital NYC. Click here for the website.

