COVID-19: Rockland Family Loses Three Members To Virus

A Rockland family that is well-known and loved throughout the community for its work to help others has lost three family members in a matter of days to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Charles Bullock Jr., 80, the first African-American fire chief in the county at the Central Nyack Fire Department, and a former star athlete at Tappan Zee High School, died on Monday, April 20, from complications from COVID-19.

His wife Lois Bullock, 80, who worked for the Nyack School District for some 23 years, had died on Friday, April 3, also from COVID-19.

The couple's daughter, Chanda Lori Bullock-Ogburn, 60, a healthcare social worker, died on Friday, April 17, from COVID-19 complications.

"There really are no words, but thankfully the Fire and Emergency Services community came out to let the family know they are not forgotten and appreciate Charles service," said Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann following a special service to honor the chief.

Charles Bullock, who served as the chief from 1978-1979 and was a lifelong member of the Volunteer Firefighters' Association, also served as a police officer with the Clarkstown Police Department, the State Park Police, and the New York State Police.

Former Chief Charles Bullock Photo by RCVFA

After retirement, Bullock worked at Costco in Nanuet.

Known as Charlie to all, Bullock graduated from Tappan Zee High School in 1958 where he co-captained the school's championship basketball team. He was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

His wife, Lois, who met Charles Bullock when she was 5-years-old and he was her neighbor. After graduating from Tappan Zee High School and college, she returned home to marry her former neighbor in 1959.

The couple leaves behind two sons, Clifton and Charles Jr.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

