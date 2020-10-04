COVID-19: Queens Hospital Worker, Mother Of Twins, Dies At 34

A 34-year-old mother of twin boys who worked registering new patients at a Queens hospital recently died from COVID-19 complications.

Prea Nankieshore, who worked in the emergency room section of Jewish Hospital Forest Hills, died on Sunday, April 5. She lived with her parents in Ozone Park.

Nankieshore did not have any underlying conditions that could contribute to her death.

The hospital issued a statement following her death: “Our team at LIJ Forest Hills is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own.

"But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that Prea displayed day in and day out."

Both of Nankieshore's parents are also reportedly battling the virus.

In a GoFundMe effort to help support her 8-year-old boys, organizers said Nankieshore was a great loving mother and a well respected, hard-working team member at the Forest Hills Emergency department.

"We all miss her. May her soul rest in peace," they said.

