COVID-19: Popular, Longtime Town Of Ramapo Employee, Suffern HS Teacher Phil Tisi Dies

Phil Tisi, a former Suffern High School teacher and longtime Town of Ramapo employee has died due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tisi, 71, of Tuxedo, worked for the town of Ramapo for more than 20 years in various positions ranging from deputy supervisor to director of communications.

Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said Tisi died late Tuesday, April 7.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we must share the loss of one of our own - early this evening we lost a giant, a man whose dedication to our town and our residents will never be replaced," Specht said.

"We mourn the loss of Phil Tisi, may he rest in peace and may his family be comforted in knowing how much good he did for all those who crossed his path. Phil was my trusted friend and colleague and I am still in shock as I write this."

A huge baseball fan, especially of the Rockland-based New York Boulders, Tisi was memorialized by the team on Wednesday, April 8, calling him "our #1 fan."

"Since the Boulders' first game in 2011, Phil has been our #1 fan, a trusted and well-intentioned advocate for professional baseball in Rockland," the team said. "To say we are going to miss Phil Tisi is a great understatement.

"The Boulders will miss his presence, his exuberance, his love of Ramapo and Rockland County as well as his passionate, unwavering love of baseball."

Phil Tisi at the ballpark with his family. New York Boulders Facebook

State Sen. David Carlucci said Tisi was always there for the community.

"The Town of Ramapo and the County lost a kind-hearted and dedicated civil servant who always went above and beyond and did it with a smile," Carlucci said.

A tribute to Phil Tisi Village of Hillburn

Before becoming a Ramapo City Hall fixture, Tisi was a social studies teacher at Suffern High School. He retired in 2009 after 38 years.

His family lived in Sloatsburg for 41 years before moving to Tuxedo.

Due to COVID-19, the family said services will be private.

