COVID-19: Noted Sports Photographer Anthony Causi, Pace University Grad, Dies At 48

Anthony Causi, a prominent and popular sports photographer, died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Causi, a Pace University graduate who worked for the New York Post, died on Sunday, April 12 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, the paper announced. He was 48.

A Brooklyn native, Causi joined The Post in 1994, working his way up from a photo messenger to a full-time photojournalist. During his career, he covered the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks, Rangers and more for The Post.

Causi was remembered by Yankee legend Derek Jeter on social media.

“Anthony was an amazingly talented photographer, and he was an even better person,” he posted. “The sports world feels his loss. My condolences to his family. He will truly be missed.”

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen took to Twitter to share a photo of him that Causi had taken as well.

“Anthony Causi was an artist and a storyteller,” Van Wagenen wrote Monday. “Through his lens, he captured people, places and priceless moments. We lost a kind and talented man. Thank you, Anthony, for your generosity and your friendship. Your photos and your posts will be forever cherished.”

The New York Post also remembered their photographer fondly in a lengthy obituary highlighting his 26-year career.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist,” Stephen Lynch, editor in chief of the Post said. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years.

“Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked. “The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Causi’s family has been set up and more than $85,000 was raised in the first 16 hours. Those interested in donating can do so here .

