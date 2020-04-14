Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: Longtime Westchester Restaurant Owner Dies At 79, Son On Ventilator

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Almazan (pictured middle).
Jose Almazan (pictured middle). Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The family of a beloved Westchester County restaurant owner who died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is grieving his loss, but also praying for his son who also has the virus and is currently on a ventilator.

Jose Almazan, 79, the owner of the Little Mexican Cafe, a staple family-owned business in New Rochelle for more than 30 years, died from COVID-19 on Friday, April 10, his family said on a GoFundMe page .

"He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who touched the lives of those around him," said his niece Nancy Scovotti who organized the fundraiser.

Almazan leaves behind his wife Froyla, son Edwin (currently in the hospital in an induced coma due to the coronavirus), and daughters Eloisa and Alejandra.

"Jose dedicated his life to his family and his restaurant," she said. "He was such a kind man that would give you the shirt off his back, my uncle kept our family together. I will find some comfort knowing that he lived a good life."

To donate to help cover medical expenses for his son and financial support for his family, click GoFundMe here .

