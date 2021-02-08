COVID-19: First Sitting Member Of Congress Dies From Virus

The first sitting member of Congress has died from COVID-19.

Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican representing the sixth district in Texas, had been hospitalized for two weeks before his death on Sunday, Feb. 6. He was 67 years old.

He had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018, the same year he was elected to Congress.

Wright is survived by his wife, Susan, who has also been hospitalized with COVID-19 for the last two weeks.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end,” Wright’s office said in a statement. “Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Luke Letlow, age 41, a Louisiana Republican elected to the House last year, died in late December from COVID-19 before he took office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.