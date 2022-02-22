Community Rallies To Support Family Of 22-Year-Old Area Murder Victim

The community is showing its support for the family of a Hudson Valley man stabbed to death during a dispute with a friend.

Orange County resident Nicholas Lacatena, age 22, of Campbell Hall, was killed around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, in the city of Middletown when he was stabbed to death during a dispute.

To help cover the cost of his funeral, a GoFundMe effort has been started by his grandmother Sheryl Dandorf.

"Today we lost our beloved grandson Nicholas. Nicholas was a kind-hearted compassionate man who would help anyone in need," she wrote on the GoFundMe.

Police said the dispute was long-standing and have arrested Eusten Coppin, age 23, of the city of Middletown for his alleged murder.

"He was a son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend that will be mourned by many," Dandorf said. "Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Your support will help us give him an amazing farewell with his family and friends."

To date, the effort has raised more than $5,000 of a $15,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

