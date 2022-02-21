College Student From Hudson Valley Killed In Upstate Shooting Was An Aspiring Educator

A female college student from the Hudson Valley who was shot and killed on a street just off-campus in upstate New York is being remembered as an aspiring educator and talented musician.

Putnam County resident Elizabeth Howell, age 21, was a senior at SUNY Potsdam, where she was a music education student at the college's prestigious Crane School.

At about 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb.18, police in Potsdam, New York, located in St. Lawrence County, responded to a report of an unconscious female on College Park Road near the entrance to SUNY Potsdam.

Responding patrols located Howell, of the hamlet of Putnam Lake in the town of Patterson, lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds, according to state police.

She was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

State Police have announced that 31-year-old Michael J. Snow, of Massena, New York, also in St. Lawrence County, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the case.

He was arraigned in the town of Potsdam Court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, state police said.

"SUNY Potsdam can confirm that Mr. Snow has no affiliation with the College, either as a student, employee or graduate," the university said in a statement.

Howell was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, "and she was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her," SUNY Potsdam said in the statement. "No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss."

Howell was a graduate of Brewster High School.

SUNY Potsdam has designated the Hosmer Gallery in the lobby of the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at The Crane School of Music as a memorial space for members of the campus community.

"All will be welcome to leave flowers or items in Beth’s memory," SUNY Potsdam said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

This. continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

"Please hold Beth, along with her family and loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers this evening," SUNY Potsdam said in its statement. "The entire SUNY Potsdam community mourns her loss, and we stand together in unity to remember her."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.