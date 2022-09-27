Businessman From Hudson Valley Who Made Mark In Real Estate, Autos, Insurance Dies

A Connecticut resident who grew up in Westchester County and worked in insurance, automobiles, and real estate over the course of his career has died at the age of 78.

Fairfield County resident Kurt Hothorn Jr., of Greenwich, died at Greenwich Hospital on Friday, Sept. 23, according to his obituary.

He was born in New York City and raised in Scarsdale, his obituary said.

Hothorn graduated from Concordia Prep, and he went on to study at Valparaiso University in Indiana.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, his obituary said.

"His professional life started in the insurance business, but his passion for automobiles led him to career positions with both Chrysler and BMW," his obituary reads. "In later years he became a real estate agent in Greenwich, a position that he enjoyed until retirement."

Hothorn is survived by his wife, Cheryl, his sister, Mitzi Renz, along with nephews, cousins, and friends.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich.

His family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, memorial donations be made to the SPCA of Connecticut, as Hothorn had a love of animals.

