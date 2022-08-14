Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Gannett Lays Off Staffers Across Region, Nation Following $54 Million Quarterly Loss
Obituaries

Business Owner In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 47

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Muneer Tony Nesheiwat
Muneer Tony Nesheiwat Photo Credit: Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

The owner of a Hudson Valley business died at the age of 47.

Dutchess County resident Muneer Tony Nesheiwat died at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary.

He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and the owner of Auto City in Poughkeepsie, his obituary said.

Nesheiwat was also a member of St. James Church.

He is survived by his spouse, Nisrein Albqaeen; children Joseph, Angelina, Ariana, and Jason Nesheiwat; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Wafa Nesheiwat; brother Monte Nesheiwat; brother and sister-in-law Adel and Nehaya Nesheiwat; and brother and sister-in-law Mousa and Cindy Nesheiwat, his obituary said.

The visitation is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, at St. James Church in Poughkeepsie.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at St. James Church.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.