North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
'Big-Hearted, Intelligent, Genuine': School District Honors Hudson Valley Teen Killed In Crash

Kathy Reakes
Brand, No. 2, with his Viking teammates.
Brand, No. 2, with his Viking teammates. Photo Credit: Valhalla School District

A Westchester teen who died after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend is being remembered by his former school district as being a star soccer player and having a big heart.

Jason Brand, age 19, of Mount Pleasant, was killed on Sunday, July 10 when a 2021 Honda Pilot driven by a 26-year-old White Plains man, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street, state police said.

Brand was southbound on the parkway driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle and was unable to avoid the Honda Pilot, police said. 

"With immense sorrow, we share news of the passing of Jason Brand, a spirited Valhalla alum from the Class of 2020 who embodied Viking love," said the Valhalla School District.

The district went on to say Brand was "a big-hearted, intelligent and genuine young man, not to mention a star soccer player." 

District officials added that Brand had "abundant school spirit and loved to attend athletic events to cheer for his friends and classmates.

" He was funny, joyful, and passionate about Valhalla. He reminded us that being kind and caring toward others is the backbone of benevolent relationships."

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc., 575 Columbus Ave., Thornwood, 

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m on Friday, July 15, at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 2 Broadway, Valhalla.

