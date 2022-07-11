Beloved Mother Of Three Remembered As Caring Coach, School Volunteer In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Deborah Sauerhoff
Deborah Sauerhoff Photo Credit: Yorktown Funeral Home

A Westchester County woman known as a devoted mother of three and active member of her church has died from cancer at the age of 65.

Deborah Sauerhoff, of Katonah, died while surrounded by family on Friday, July 8, according to her obituary.

Sauerhoff lived in Queens until moving to White Plains at the age of 9, her obituary said. 

She graduated from Manhattanville College and was an athlete, playing sports including field hockey, basketball, softball, and volleyball during her years in school.

"To her children, she was a soccer and basketball coach, a girl scout troop leader and, of course, a loving and devoted Mom," her obituary reads. "She also poured countless hours into her children’s elementary school, St. Patrick’s School in Yorktown Heights, where she was involved in various capacities for over 30 years, first as a dedicated parent volunteer and then as the school’s librarian and yearbook coordinator."

She was also an active member of the St. Patrick's Church community, her obituary said. 

She had a love of shopping, traveling, taking photographs, and seeing theater productions.

She is survived by her husband, Victor, her children, Eric, Emily, and Hailey, her parents, F. Paul and C. Barbara Spera, and her grandchildren.

A visitation is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown Heights. 

