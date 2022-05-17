Beloved Longtime High School Teacher In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 69

A Westchester County woman who spent more than 30 years working as a special education teacher at a high school has died at age 69.

Mary Jacinta Saffran died unexpectedly at her home in Irvington on Saturday, May 14, according to her obituary.

"She was an outstanding and beloved special education teacher at Lincoln High School in Yonkers, NY for 36 years," her obituary reads. "A vivacious lover of life, her passions were traveling, cooking, entertaining, and helping anyone in need."

Saffran also had a love of running, and she ran the New York City Marathon four times, her obituary reads.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Saffran, her stepson, Michael Saffran and his wife Erika, her grandchildren, William and Elias Saffran, and her siblings, Derek Forman and Patricia Fitzpatrick.

Her family asked that people send donations to Feeding America or Feeding Westchester in lieu of sending flowers.

A celebration of her life will be set for a later date, her obituary said.

