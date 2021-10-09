Beloved Former High School Teacher, Coach In Hudson Valley Dies

A lifelong Hudson Valley resident who was a beloved high school coach, and teacher, as well as the chief of a local fire department, and a standout college athlete in Connecticut, has died.

Northern Westchester resident Michael Repp, of Somers and formerly of Katonah, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at age 82 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

He was born in Orange County on May 15th, 1939, in Cornwall, to the late Michael and Irene Repp. He was raised in Katonah, attended Saint Mary’s School in Katonah, and was a member of the first graduating class from John Jay High School in Cross River.

He was a graduate of Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, where he achieved Hall of Fame basketball status.

His love for education and athletics led him back to his alma mater where he spent 32 years teaching, coaching, mentoring, and making lasting contributions to the lives of John Jay students over the decades.

"No one who met him forgot his passion for teaching and coaching," according to his obituary.

A fixture in the community, he served for 62 years in the Katonah Fire Department where he held nearly every position in the department and served as a chief from 1980-1986.

"Michael’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who passed through his life," said his obituary.

He was the husband of Corinne (Sullivan), father of Michael (Tammy) of Somers, Christopher (Gloria) of Katonah, Stephanie Dellacamera (Chris) of Stormville, and Jennifer Sweeney (Patrick) of New York City.

He was a devoted grandfather to Kylie, Christopher, Sarah, Sam, Shane, Jacquelynn, Amber, Kelly, and Tabitha.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Repp and his brother-in-law Mark Sullivan, along with many loved nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his parents, his brother Gregory, daughter Cheryl Ann, and sister-in-law Ann.

Michael’s family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clark Associates Funeral Home in Katonah.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers. Interment will follow at Ivandell Cemetery, Route 202, Somers, NY.

Memorial donations can be made to the Katonah Fire Department, 65 Bedford Road, Katonah, NY10536, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

