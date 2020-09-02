Contact Us
Arrangements Made For North Rockland Funeral Home Director Fatally Shot

Noe Hamer
Noe Hamer
A shooting at a Rockland County funeral home left the director dead.

Arrangements have been made for the funeral director who was shot and killed by a former worker last week.

Noe Hamer, 42, the director of T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home died after being shot by New City resident Gerard F. "Jerry" O’Sullivan around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at the company's location in Haverstraw.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons' location on North Central Highway in Garnerville on both Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Peter's & St. Mary's Church at 115 Broadway in Haverstraw, followed by burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Cemetery on Route 9W in Haverstraw.

