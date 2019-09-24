Arianna Fojtlin Of Rockland County Dies, 13

Arianna Joy Fojtlin of Orangeburg died on Sept. 11.

She was 13 years old.

More than $11,000 had been raised as of Sept. 24 on a GoFundMe in Arianna's memory.

"Arianna embraced a passion for learning and helping others," said Arianna's grandmother Joy Fojtlin, the campaign founder.

"In her memory and in lieu of flowers, Arianna’s Memorial Fund as been set up to assist in furthering not only the education of her beloved little sister Nicole, but also to assist those affected every day by Ulcerative Colitis and those that continue to follow their faith in Christ."

A freshman at Tappan Zee High School, Arianna loved dancing and trained at Nyemchek Dance Studio, her obituary says.

She was also a teacher's aide for first graders at St. Catharine's School.

Burial was at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill.

Arianna is survived by her parents Jennifer Fojtlin and Nicholas Dilthey; sister Nicole; grandparents Joy and Richard Fojtlin, and Beth and Al Giordano; along with other family members and countless friends.

