Administrative Assistant In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 31

A Hudson Valley resident who worked as an administrative assistant died unexpectedly at the age of 31.

Dutchess County resident Ashley Marie Fortier-Curtis, of Hyde Park, died at home on Thursday, June 23, according to her obituary.

Fortier-Curtis was born in Poughkeepsie and worked for Bottini Fuel as an administrative assistant/dispatcher, her obituary said.

Before her position at Bottini Fuel, she worked in home health care.

She is survived by her mother, Corinna Fortier, her step-father, Warren Qualls, and her brother, William Qualls, her obituary said.

Memorial calling hours are set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Sweet’s Funeral Home in Hyde Park.

Graveside services and burial of her ashes are set to take place at 11 a.m. the following day at Union Cemetary in Hyde Park.

Her family asked that donations be made to a fundraiser in lieu of sending flowers.

The visitation can be attended via Zoom here.

