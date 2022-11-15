'A Blessed Individual': Former Police Chaplain In Hudson Valley Dies At 88

A former chaplain for a police department in Westchester County is being remembered for his service to his community.

Reverend Clarence E. Bolling of Yonkers died on Monday, Nov. 7 at the age of 88, according to his obituary.

Bolling served as the Yonkers Police Department Chaplain for over 25 years, according to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

"Bolling was a blessed individual," Spano said in a post, also saying, "He was a prominent figure in our community and absolute city icon. Rest in peace Reverend Bolling."

Yonkers Police also issued a statement about Bolling, saying he was a "true community leader and public servant."

"Our deepest sympathies to your family, friends, and the Yonkers community at large," Yonkers Police said.

A wake is planned for Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Yonkers at 156 North Broadway, followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m.

A funeral is also planned for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church as well.

