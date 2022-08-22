39-Year-Old Father Of 6 From Area Killed In Crash 'Brightened Many Days'

Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of a 39-year-old father of six who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County resident Jeffrey Griffin, of Pine Bush, died Friday, Aug. 19, from injuries sustained in a wreck that occurred in the Town of Crawford, police said.

Investigators said Griffin was a passenger in a 2005 Chevy Equinox that collided with a 1995 Chevy van at the intersection of Route 17K and Route 302.

The Equinox then struck a 2018 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Route 302, police said.

Griffin was transported to Garnet Hospital in Middletown where he died from his injuries, police said.

His partner, 42-year-old Samantha Meyer, suffered injuries to her neck and back and was treated at Garnet, said police, who noted that the other two drivers were not injured.

Born in Buffalo on Jan. 3, 1983, Griffin was a lifelong resident of the Orange County area, according to his obituary.

“Jeff left a positive impact on everyone he met,” reads his memorial, which describes Griffin as a loving, caring partner and father who loved his family with all his heart.

Griffin was also an excellent carpenter and woodworker, loved music, and was passionate about cooking, his obituary said.

“His kind soul, warm heart, and great sense of humor brightened many days.”

Griffin is survived by parents, Gary and Christine; brother, Ryan; his longtime partner, Samantha Meyer; sons, Adam and Tylor; daughters, Kaydynn and Kassidy; Meyer’s daughters, Raylynn and Jaydynn; and a large extended family, reads his memorial.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, located on Burlingham Road in Pine Bush.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said donations to help support Meyer and their children can be made through Mountain View United Methodist Church.

