Obituaries

37-Year-Old Firefighter In Region Dies In Line Of Duty

Joe Lombardi
A 37-year-old firefighter in the region died in the line of duty.
The Sullivan County Bureau of Fire and the Forestburgh Fire District said that Assistant Chief William J. Steinberg died on Saturday, Jan. 15 while operating at a mutual aid structure fire.

Steinberg, who was known as "Billy," was battling a second-alarm fire in Monticello, according to authorities. Further information has not yet been released.

"At this time the dates and times for the service are pending. We will provide this information when the arrangements are finalized," the Forestburgh Fire Company said in a statement.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

