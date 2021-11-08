30-Year-Old Police Officer Killed In Crash On Long Island Had Overcome Cancer

A Long Island police officer who died in an overnight crash was previously honored for overcoming serious illness and returning to work.

Suffolk County Police Officer Vincent Pelliccio, age 30, of Ronkonkoma, died in a crash in Selden at about 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, authorities reported.

Pelliccio was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Pelliccio joined the department on Dec. 15, 2014.

“Officer Pelliccio was a dedicated member of the Third Precinct who overcame personal adversity to continue serving the people of Suffolk County,” Suffolk County PD Third Precinct Inspector John Rowan said in a statement. “His perseverance and unwavering commitment to his calling as a police officer are inspirational. Vinny will be missed but not forgotten by this command.”

In 2019, he was awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Award, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have overcome "serious injury, disease or disability and have returned to work."

SCPD said Pelliccio recovered from testicular cancer after his diagnosis at the age of 26, and returned to full duty in March of 2018.

Pelliccio is survived by his parents, Tony and Angela, his sister, Niki, and his fiancée, Danielle Trotta, SCPD said.

His funeral arrangements have not been finalized, SCPD reported.

