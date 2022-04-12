Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Arrested For Alleged Scheme To Funnel Fraudulent Donations
Obituaries

23-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Dies After Being Struck By Passing Train

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hope Mantovi
Hope Mantovi Photo Credit: Lisa Mantovi Brennan/Facebook

A Hudson Valley woman who was hit in the head by a passing train while standing on a platform has died from her injuries.

Putnam County resident, Hope Mantovi, age 23, of Mahopac was struck around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19, in Woodlawn in the Bronx, said Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.

Mantovi died on Friday, April 8, at St. Barnabas Hospital from injuries incurred during the accident, her family announced.

"On behalf of my family and myself, we would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and prayers for our beautiful Hope," said Lisa Mantovi Brennan, Hope Mantovi’s aunt, on Facebook. "We have lost our beautiful girl and all of us will truly never be the same."

Mantovi, a Mahopac High School Class of ’17 graduate, was a student at the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan and planned on studying abroad at their school in France and Italy after being selected for the program for her high GPA, said Jonathan Schneider on GoFundMe.

Mantovi is survived by her mother Claudine Coletti, her father Joe Mantovi, the former owner of Mahopac Septic, and two stepsisters. In addition to numerous other family members.

In an online Facebook video, her mother said the family had decided to donate her organs and in return, she will save the lives of eight people and help more than 30 people with her bone and tissue.

"The prayers my daughter received from around the world were incredible," Coletti added. "Our daughter's name was Hope and that is exactly what she brought to the world."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.