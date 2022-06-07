20-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Killed In Crash Remembered As Ex-Boy Scout Who Loved Outdoors

A 20-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for his love of the outdoors and spending time with family.

Ulster County resident Michael Bigler Jr., of Saugerties, died on Friday, June 3, in a crash on Route 9W in the Greene County town of Catskill, police said.

Police reported that Bigler was the driver of 2003 Nissan Sentra that was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Bigler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to Bigler's obituary, he was born in Kingston and worked as a machine operator at Premier Brands of America Inc. in Hudson.

"A Boy Scout, he loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing, and camping," his obituary reads. "He also enjoyed playing video games, especially with his best friend, Kenric of Rifton."

Bigler also loved to spend time with his mother and work with his father to hone his mechanical skills, his obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, Michael J. Sr. and Karen, and his siblings, Madelynn, Diana, Christine, Allie, and April.

His family will hold a private memorial service.

