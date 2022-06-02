19-Year-Old College Lacrosse Player From NY Remembered For His 'Infectious Smile'

A college lacrosse player from the region who died suddenly over the Memorial Day weekend is being remembered for his "infectious smile," and his love of his family and friends.

Long Island resident Aidan James Kaminska, age 19, of Port Jefferson, died unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, May 30, according to his obituary.

A lifelong resident of Port Jefferson, Kaminska attended the Port Jefferson School District, graduating in 2020.

He went on to be a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, majoring in communications, and was a member of the Minutemen's Division I mens’ lacrosse team, playing as a midfielder.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," his obituary said.

He started playing lacrosse at a young age as part of the newly-formed lacrosse program at Port Jefferson. He played on multiple travel lacrosse teams, most notably Legacy Lacrosse, of which he was a member of the championship team winning the World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) in 2016.

He was captain of both the Port Jefferson High School football and lacrosse teams.

He earned all-county midfielder his junior year for lacrosse (his senior season was canceled due to COVID) and was all-county and all-state in football for his senior year. He was named the 2020 Dellecave Award Nominee for Port Jefferson, his obituary said.

In college, he earned the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for fall 2020. As a redshirt freshman, he was named Rookie-of-the-Week on April 25 following his three-goal performance versus Hofstra University and went on to be named to the CAA All-Rookie team for the 2022 season. He ended the season being named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team.

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates, and coaches," UMass Athletics said.

The popular teen loved to be goofy and make people laugh, his obituary said. He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies, according to his obituary.

"Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many," his obituary said. "He will sorely be missed."

Kaminska is survived by his parents, Glenn and Lydia; his older brother, Connor; his grandfather, Robert J. Johnston, Jr.; his grandparents, Fred and Betty Kaminska; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 3 at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, in East Setauket.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Infant Jesus at St. Charles Chapel, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson.

