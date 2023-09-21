Fair 67°

NY Times Columnist Mocked For Alleged $78 Meal At Newark Airport

A tweet by David Brooks, a conservative commentator who writes for the New York Times, complaining about the price of a meal at Newark Airport has gone viral, with some questioning its authenticity.

David Brooks went viral for complaining about his alleged $78 meal at Newark Airport. Photo Credit: Jay Godwin/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Brooks lamented that his burger, fries and alcohol combo cost $78 in a tweet that has been viewed almost 15 million times.

"This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," Brooks tweeted with a photo of the food.

But did it really cost $78? According to Internet sleuths, a burger and fries at Smokehouse in Terminal A, where Brooks dined, tops out at $18.00.

Brooks' tweet was quickly ratioed with Twitter users mocking the context (do people really eat out at airports?), and wondering why Brooks presumably spent so much on whiskey.

Brooks has not tweeted since (hopefully) enjoying his (possibly) expensive meal. 

