NY Times Columnist Mocked For Alleged $78 Meal At Newark Airport

Brooks lamented that his burger, fries and alcohol combo cost $78 in a tweet that has been viewed almost 15 million times.

"This is why Americans think the economy is terrible," Brooks tweeted with a photo of the food.

But did it really cost $78? According to Internet sleuths, a burger and fries at Smokehouse in Terminal A, where Brooks dined, tops out at $18.00.

Brooks' tweet was quickly ratioed with Twitter users mocking the context (do people really eat out at airports?), and wondering why Brooks presumably spent so much on whiskey.

Brooks has not tweeted since (hopefully) enjoying his (possibly) expensive meal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.