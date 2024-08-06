Nypd Sgt. Charged With DWI, Hit-Run Following Pursuit In Haverstraw

The incident occurred in Rockland and Orange counties on Sunday, Aug. 4, in Haverstraw and Highlands.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, around 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, troopers received word of a hit-and-run on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Haverstraw.

A trooper located the vehicle, a 2009 Honda traveling north near exit 13. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, so a pursuit was initiated, Nevel said.

Nevel said the Honda was finally stopped in Orange County, in the town of Highlands. The driver was identified as NYPD Sgt. Dysmairy DeJesus, age 34, of Chester.

During an investigation, troopers determined DeJesus was impaired by alcohol, and she was arrested for DWI and unlawful fleeing, Nevel said.

An additional investigation revealed that DeJesus sideswiped a 2020 Honda and fled the scene. She was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, state police said

DeJesus, who has served with the NYPD since 2015, has been suspended without pay following the incident.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

